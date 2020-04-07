North Khorasan exports $115M of goods

Amin Qorbani, the Organization's Deputy in Commerce and Trade Development Affairs, told IRNA on Tuesday that the export of goods in North Khorasan province registered 14.1 percent increase in terms of value and 7.2 percent increase in terms of weight in the year 1398 (March 2018 – March 2019), compared to the corresponding period last year.

He said that petrochemical, plastic, sanitary, steel and food products constituted major exports of the province in the last Persian year.

Qorbani said the province also imported 4,100 tons of goods in last Persian year worth over 29 million dollars, 10.5 percent increase in terms of value and 68.2 percent decrease in terms of weight respectively compared to the corresponding period in last year.

China, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Pakistan, Netherlands, Austria, South Korea and Belgium were the major origins of import to North Khorasan province, according to the official.

North Khorasan is the northeasternmost province of Iran with a population of 863,000 people. The province has about 400 industrial units, providing jobs for 11,000 people.

