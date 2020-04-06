Apr 6, 2020, 11:28 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83740337
0 Persons

Tags

Picking rose flowers in central Iran kicks off

Picking rose flowers in central Iran kicks off

Yazd, April 6, IRNA – Picking damask roses in central part of Iran has started, Head of Agricultural Jihad Office in Mehriz County said on Monday.

The picking process will last for 2 months; he said, adding that it is estimated that two tons of roses locally called Gol-e Mohammadi or Gol-e Sorkh will be picked from each hectare of garden.

Making homemade rosewater as well as herbal drinks from damask roses is of prime importance in the Iranian culture.

Every year a number of festivals are held in Iran to introduce benefits of rosewater as a drink or an additive in Iranian meals for health. Rosewater is also anti-depressant and recommended to be mixed with drinking water.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =