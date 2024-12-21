Syria developments reflect US-Israeli grand project for entire region: Iran’s FM

In an interview with Egypt’s Al-Ghad network on the sidelines of the D-8 Islamic developing countries summit, Araghchi outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s positions regarding regional and global developments as well as the relations between Iran and Egypt.

He highlighted the long-term American-Zionist plot to weaken and disintegrate major Islamic countries so the occupying regime would dominate the region.

“The behavior of the Zionist regime during the Gaza war and the genocide of more than sixty thousand women, children, and civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its aggression against Syria and the destruction of its defensive, economic, and infrastructural foundations, illustrate the accuracy of Iran’s warnings about Israel’s threat to the entire region.”

Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s advisory presence in Syria was at the request of the Syrian government to combat terrorist groups.

He warned about the resurgence of the terrorism threat to Syria due to the country’s fragmentation, which he said poses a threat to all countries in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister also described the country’s support for Syria not as support for an individual, but for the people, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria against Zionist and terrorist threats.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran offered recommendations within the framework of the Astana process and in bilateral negotiations on how to interact with the people and political opposition groups, but the Syrian government acted independently and was not under the control of Iran or Russia,” he added.

