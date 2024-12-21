US accuses Iranian national of killing American citizen in Iraq

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Justice named the Iranian national as Mohammad Reza Noori, alleging that he is a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who operated under the alias Abu Abbas.

The statement said that a complaint was issued Friday against Mohammad Reza Noori, 36, also known as Mohammad Reza Hossein, Ali Asghar Noori, and Abu Abbas.

The complaint accused the Iranian national of involvement in organizing the murder of American citizen Stephen Troll in Baghdad in 2022, according to the statement, which said that Noori was arrested in Iraq in March 2023.

Meanwhile American officials renewed their allegations against the IRGC, accusing it of terrorism amid the case of Stephen Troll, who according to the FBI, was a Tennessee citizen working an English language institute in Iraq.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray alleged that the IRGC remains determined to target American citizens, while US Attorney General Merrick Brian Garland claimed that the Department of Justice will not tolerate the targeting and killing of Americans around the world.

Iran has not yet commented on the allegations levelled by the US that has made similar accusations against IRGC members in the past.

The IRGC has played and continues to play a key role in fighting terrorist groups in West Asia.

4208**4194