Al-Qassam reveals details of ‘complex’ operation against Israeli forces in Gaza

Al-Qassam said the operation was carried out recently in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news outlet reported on Saturday.

The group said the operation involved one of its fighters killing an Israeli sniper and his aide at point-blank range.

An hour later, the same fighter wearing Israeli military uniform joined a group of six soldiers, blowing himself up among them. Some of the soldiers were killed, and others wounded as a result, al-Qassam said without specifying the number of those killed and injured.

The military wing of Hamas has been engaged in fierce fighting with Israeli forces ever since the Gaza war broke out in early October last year. The group has inflicted heavy losses on the regime by killing its soldiers and destroying its military equipment.

