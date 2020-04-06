US’ wrestler hopes for Iranians to stay safe at home

In his message to former Iranian-American wrestler Hooman Tavakolian, Burroughs sympathized with Iranians and his fans in Iran.

He said that Americans are also grappling with the COVID-19, adding that doctors and nurses are certainly working hard in Iran to pass the crisis.

Burroughs hoped for Iranians to stay safe at home, to take care of each other and to show respect.

The virus is so hard but "if we are united we will win", he noted.

Earlier during the 45th round of the 2017 Freestyle World Cup which was held in the Iranian western province, Kermanshah, on February 16-17, the American delegation, led by the 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs (USA) attended the event.

This is while US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 27 upon which US borders were closed for 4 months to refugees. Visa issuance has also been banned for seven Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen for 3 months.

On January 28, 2017, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in response to Trump's order said: "While respecting Americans and differentiating between them and hostile US policies, Iran will take reciprocal measures to protect citizens."

“Unlike the US, our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed,” he later said.

As a result of Iranians hospitality, Burroughs said, "The Iranian people love wrestling."

He also wrote on his Instagram: "I'm very thankful for the warm reception we received today and even more grateful that this trip was made possible. We are very happy to be here in Iran and ready to compete! world cup 2017.”

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 22,011 people out of a total of 58,226 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,603 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

