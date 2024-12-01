Arab League calls for preserving Syria's territorial integrity

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League said that Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his concern about the continuous developments that Syria is witnessing and their impact on civilians.

These incidents could be the source of various events, one of which is the possible chaos that could be exploited by terrorist groups to resume their activities, the statement repeated the words of Aboul Gheith.

He added that the Arab League Secretariat adheres to all of its members’ positions on Syria at all levers based on the bloc’s resolutions.

Syria’s Arab League membership was revoked after President Bashar al-Assad ordered a crackdown on frieign0backed terrorists in March 2011 that spiraled the country into a civil war that has since killed nearly half a million people and displaced another 23 million.

Ties with Damascus normalized in May last year, as the bloc hoped for an ‘Arab-led political path’ to solve the Syrian crisis and foreign ministers from Arab League member states agreed to reinstate Syria’s membership.

