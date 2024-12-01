Don't repeat Biden's mistake in Gaza: Zionist captive to Trump

I am Edan Alexander, who has been in Hamas captivity for more than 420 days. I am addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who I heard you saying that he will give five million dollars to anyone who frees us but Mr. Prime Minister! You abandoned us, the captive says in the video cited by Al-Aqsa TV.

Every day we spend here seems to last forever and the pain inside us increases day by day; we die of fear here a hundred times a day, but no one thinks of us, he said, adding that “I call on Israelis to take to the streets every day to pressure the Prime Minister. It is time for this nightmare to end”.

Alexander, who holds American-Israeli citizenship, sends also a message to Donald Trump, the US President-elect, in the most important part of his remarks, saying: As an American, I have always believed in the power of America, and for this reason I am sending you this message today and I ask you, to use your influence to negotiate to free us.

He continues to address Trump: I hope you do not repeat Joe Biden's mistake; because the weapons he has given to Israel are taking our lives.

I want to return alive and I do not want to be killed in Gaza like Hersh Goldberg-Polin, he referred to a captive who was killing in the Israeli bombing of Gaza in August.

At the end of the video, the Al-Qassam Brigades warned once again in three languages, English, Arabic and Hebrew, about missing the opportunity and the fate of the Zionist prisoners amid indiscriminate Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

4399