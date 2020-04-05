Iran says US sabotage of $5b loan bid from IMF amounts to “crimes against humanity”

Ali Shamkhani wrote in his tweet that sanctioning medical items is “an illegal act, an anti-human rights move, and [US President Donald] Trump’s open animosity with Iranian people”.

“US’ opposing IMF’s granting a loan to Iran to provide the necessary equipment to fight the coronavirus outbreak is real instance of crimes against humanity.”

On March 12, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva had “stated that countries affected by COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately.”

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 58,226 people have been affected with the coronavirus in Iran, out of whom 3,603 patients have lost their lives and 22,011 have recovered from the potentially deadly virus.



