Iran, Turkmenistan to develop economic interactions: Ambassador

Speaking to IRNA, Arbab Khales said consultations have been held with Turkmen officials on the issue at the sidelines of an the exhibition held in the presence of 200 companies in production and service fields.

The event was and Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow, he added.

He noted that both sides discussed Iran economic capacities in agricultural, technical and engineering services, treatment, pharmaceutical, tourism, furniture, food industry fields and construction materials like tile, ceramic, glass, cement and rebar.

Arbab Khales also referred to good negotiations in tourism field.

During the conversations between Iranian diplomats and Turkmenistan officials in exhibition, the facilities provided by Iran for developing economic interactions was welcomed by Turkmen side.

He expressed hope for these consultations to result in boosting economic relations with private sector.

