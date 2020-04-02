Iran closely watching US military movements in region

Speaking on the sideline of a meeting at Imam Reza Base, Major General Baqeri pointed to the recent movements of the US troops in the region, and said, “The US military activities in Iraq and the Persian Gulf region have increased. In the media, they are massively reporting that they have intentions against resistance groups in Iraq and the Popular Mobilization Units forces. We keep a close eye on these activities, and our nation's forces are and will be defending our country's land, air, and sea borders."

"What happened in recent weeks against the US bases in Iraq is the natural reaction of the Iraqi people and their resistance to the evil act of assassinating General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and these reactions have nothing to do with our country," he said. “Americans sometimes attribute this to us."

Major General Baqeri further stated that the Americans themselves are well-aware that the people of the region, including Iraqis, are opposed to their military presence in these countries, and this is their natural reaction.

"We are watching them and standing up for our country. As always, we emphasize that if they make the slightest move against our country's security, they will face the most severe reactions," the top military official said.

He again emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no involvement in these scenes and has no intention of attacking foreign forces.

