Health official rejects rumors on COVID-19 victims in Iran

While all Iranians, as well as health officials, are trying to uproot the coronavirus crisis in Iran, opposition media are after promoting fear by releasing rumors in social media.

In their latest media campaign, the opposition media claimed that over 100,000 people have been killed due to the coronavirus infection in Iran.

Jahanpour said that 16,711 people out of a total of 50,468 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,160 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Over the last 24 hours, 124 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,956 cases are in critical condition.

