Isfahan Univ. produces 9 anti-coronavirus products

The university produces two kinds of disinfectants, masks, and medical gowns said the public relations office of Isfahan University.

Mohammad-Javad Baraati said that portable home disinfectant UV machine is also among the productions of the university. The machine looks like a microwave oven and the consumer can put whatever brought from outside in it and after a few minutes bring it out. It would kill viruses and bacteria.

Gholami said that the University of Isfahan in cooperation with Mobaraka Steel Company has established a production line for 20,000 five- and six-layered N95 masks. The production line will be operationalized in a few weeks.

The head of the university, Mehdi Abtahi, said that since the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus, more than 3,500 three-layered masks and about 100 medical masks have been produced in the companies of the university.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office, that 41,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, out of which 13,911 have recovered and 2,757 have lost their lives.

