Azadi Tower lit up white in honor of medics’ efforts

Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Azadi Tower was illuminated with white lights on Sunday evening to appreciate hospital and medical personnel’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.

Some slogans like stay-at-home and national campaign were also screened in the body of the tower.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Milad Tower lit up green to appreciate the efforts made by Iranian medical society and nurses.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease including shutdown of schools and universities and cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. Iran is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani hailed round-clock efforts of the medical and treatment personnel, saying that doctors and nurses are at the forefront of battling coronavirus.

"I am thankful of them, as they are on the scene with all in their power. Day and night, they continue their work with a short break," he said.

There is no doubt that the Iranian nation will never forget sacrifices of their dedicated doctors and nurses, he added.‌

