Croatian poet sympathizes with Iranians

Enes Kišević said, “We are the members of the same body that have been isolated by coronavirus, but our thoughts and minds are not isolated.”

Kišević, b. 1947, was a guest at Bokhara poet nights. After unveiling the Persian translation of his poems, named When the Sun Rose, he visited Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz.

He wrote in his message to the Iranian people and artists, “Any hand extended to life is indeed a new ray from the sun for the health of our body and soul. I wish to see you in health, peace, and beauty of the heart that beats for life.”

Enes Kišević is a Bosnian poet and drama artist. He started his acting career at the Banja Luka theater. He eventually left for Zagreb, where he got his Degree from the Zagreb Academy of Dramatic Art.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office, that 41,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, out of which 13,911 have recovered and 2,757 have lost their lives.

