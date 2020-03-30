Some Iranian provinces pass coronavirus infection peak: Official

Reza Malekzadeh said that Qom, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Markazi provinces have a decreasing rate in coronavirus cases now, though it is increasing in most of other provinces.

Malekzadeh said that Tehrani patients who have referred to medical centers have decreased in the past few days as well.

He added that the country can bring the disease under control in three weeks if people follow the Guidelines: Stay at home, Avoid gatherings, Avoid crowded places, Social Distancing, Wash Your Hands with soap regularly. Otherwise, the disease will go on until the end of spring.

Malekzadeh said that many people have been on trip and when they return to their home, they may cause another peak of the disease.

About 80% of people carrying the disease may not have any symptoms, so the most important measures are: Individual Sanitation and Social Distancing.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 38,309 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, out of which 12,391 have recovered and 2,640 have lost their lives.

