Russian senator criticizes US anti-Iran attempts in Iraq

Referring to the US’ new plans to stand against Resistance in Iraq, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission on Information Policy and Cooperation with the Media Alexei Pushkov wrote on his Twitter account that the US cannot remove its bad habits of interfering in internal affairs of other countries even during the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

He added that the officials in Washington tend to escalate wars in Iraq in the hope of removing Resistance groups.

These measures will not bear fruit but it seems that the United States is to experience another defeat in a foreign country, he said.

The US newspaper ‘New York Times’ recently reported that the White House has ordered attacks on positions of Kata'ib Hezbollah and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) forces in Iraq.

