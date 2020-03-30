Iran holding on-line concerts to fight coronavirus

On Sunday, Rouzbeh Bemani went on stage for Nowruzkhaneh (House of Nowouz, the name of the program).

Iranians can watch the on-line concerts, organized by Tehran Municipality, through tva.tv and many other websites.

Bemani had already wanted people to stay home and wait for the surprises.

Making a joke, the singer said that if coronavirus doesn’t make us sick, the disinfectants will do.

Urging the people to stay home, he said, "Though the disease is dangerous, we shouldn’t weaken our immunity system with stress and anxiety."

On Sunday night, the 435-meter high Milad Tower went green as symbol of appreciation to the efforts made by Iranian medical community, the doctors and nurses.

Milad Tower, also known as the Tehran Tower, is a multi-purpose tower in Tehran, Iran. It is the sixth-tallest tower and the 24th-tallest freestanding structure in the world.

Five million people have joined the stay-at-home concerts so far, said Gholam-Hossein Mohammadi, an official with Tehran Municipality.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office, that 38,309 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, out of which 12,391 have recovered and 2,640 have lost their lives.

