Iran’s singer holds no-audience concert to fight COVID-19

Nematollahi invited all other singers to help prevent COVID2019 by holding such events in cyberspace.

Iranian singer was aimed at softening public opinion.

During his performance, Nematollahi wished health for his audience and immediate recovery for those who have been hospitalized.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,209 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 113 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

