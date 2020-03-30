Iran's Army ship Turkey’s humanitarian aid package to fight coronavirus

According to the official website of the Iranian Army, the humanitarian relief aid was shipped to Iran by a cargo plane. The package includes masks, medicine, isolation gown, gloves, protective goggles, medical thermometers, and hands and surface disinfectants.

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office, that 38,309 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, out of which 12,391 have recovered and 2,640 have lost their lives.

