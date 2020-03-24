Iran to hold online book reading contest to cultivate stay-at-home culture

The contest will be held by public diplomacy and information department of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Thanks to Nowruz holiday and closure of schools and educational centers and with regard to anti-coronavirus national committee’s emphasis on staying at home and preventing from travelling, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran decided to hold online book reading contest.

AEOI has also invited those who are interested in attending the contest to send a short note about what they have read during Nowruz to @AEOINEWS in Instagram or to AEOI’s email address WEB_PUBLICR@AEOI.ORG.IR.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that 8,913 people out of a total of 24,811 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,934 have lost their lives.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

