Iranian diplomat: China's aid; sign of solidarity

Consul General of Iran in Shanghai Ramazan Parvaz said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency on Saturday that in recent days, the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, and Chinese people and companies have provided a lot of aid to Iran."

He emphasized that the sympathy of different groups of Chinese people with Iranians in the current critical situation is far more important than the quantity of the items mentioned and reflects the friendly relations between the two countries.

In the past few days, five consignments of medical supplies by the Chinese companies, including dozens of masks, gowns, medicines and other health items have been delivered from Shanghai to Iran, the official said.

Chinese people and government have so far sent 18 health and medical consignments to Iran for fighting coronavirus.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID-19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

