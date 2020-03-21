China sends four consignments of medical equipment to Iran

Upon the endless efforts made by Iranian embassy staff, a cargo plane carrying 14.5 tons medical equipment was sent to Iran on the occasion of Nowruz, Keshavarzzadeh wrote in his Twitter account.

He added that the second plane will also be sent to Iran within an hour.

He noted that Iranian consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou will also send some consignments.

Chinese people and government have so far sent 18 health and medical consignments to Iran for fighting coronavirus.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that aid provided by Chinese people will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish