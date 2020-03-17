Iran, Uzbekistan FMs review coronavirus outbreak on phone

During telephone conversation, Zarif appreciated Uzbekistan for sending aid package to help Iran fight against coronavirus, stressing the need for not abiding by the US illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation.

On Monday, Uzbekistan sent sanitary aid to Iran by plane to fight coronavirus outbreak.

According to the public relations office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aid included sanitary and medical items.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

