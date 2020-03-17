China to send new anti-COVID19 donations to Iran

In his Twitter message, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said an airplane carrying over 15 tons of donations including 1,512 box of coronavirus test kit, oximeter, temperature monitor, disinfecting device, face-mask, cloth, gloves, goggles and disinfectant delivered to Iran on Sunday.

He added that the same shipment will be sent to Iran tonight.

Chinese people and government have so far sent 13 health and medical consignments to Iran for fighting coronavirus.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that aid provided by Chinese people will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

