Russia critical of US sanctions hampering Iran's campaign against corona pandemic

Yuri Ushakov said in a phone conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali that both Russia and China share a view that international campaign should take shape, calling on the United States to lift sanctions on Iran.

Jalali also discussed the health terrorism in Iran, the latest situation of coronavirus outbreak in the world, and the measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran to contain spread of corona epidemic.

Jalali also thanked Russia for humanitarian aid to Iran and for sending diagnostic kits as well as for Russia's political support for Iran.

Recently, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and called for Russian government and parliamentary officials’ support for lifting US unilateral sanctions.

Jalali in separate phone conversations with vice chairman of Russian senate, head of Russian Senate-Iran Majlis friendship group, head of international affairs committee of the Federation Council and head of Duma for international affairs, elaborated on the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the efforts made by Iranian government and people to uproot the disease.

