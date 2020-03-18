Iran: Coronavirus threatens entire world, needs collective action

The Interests Section statement was about measures taken by Iran to counter outbreak of the deadly coronavirus being hampered by the US sanctions.

US unjust sanctions which have been imposed unilaterally are inhumane as they created obstacles to Iran's relentless efforts to fight the coronavirus, the statement added.

Although Iran enjoys skilled medical personnel who are seriously trying to control the pandemic, the sanctions have impeded access to medical equipment and the process of treatment, the statement said.

The US Economic terrorism and unilateral sanctions are weakening Iranian government's campaign against the corona pandemic, it said.

"Sanctions on Iran oil exports, financial transactions and medical services are considered as punishment for the Iranian people. So, the Iranian government cannot save its citizens due to unilateral sanctions which have been imposed on Iran regardless of the UN Resolution 2231, the statement stressed.

It further urged the world countries to call for lifting anti-Iran sanctions, the call which as the statement said is a human duty.

Viruses have no borders, so it is necessary that all medical forces around the world to be equipped to fight the viruses which endanger the global community, Iran said in its statement.

Today, to say "no" to the unilateral sanctions against Iran is a global responsibility and a humanitarian measure , it stressed.

As the statement reported, increase in the number of those being infected by the coronavirus continues unfortunately.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 7,900 have been killed. About 14,000 people in Iran have coronavius which killed 998.

