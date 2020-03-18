Iran Wushu athlete: We will defeat corona epidemic with perseverance

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, he prais IRNA campaign called "My share in fighting coronavirus epidemic", Wushu athlete Erfan Ahangarian said that coronavirus has been around for a while and has become widespread creating human tragedy.

"We have a difficult time, but, we can solve this problem with perseverance."

He added: "I want the people of my country to heed advice of the hygiene experts, not to go out of house and closely work with people involved in fierce campaign against the epidemic."

Addressing the Iranians, he said: "I've stayed at home for more than 14 days, and we all have to stay home and not to go on Nowruz vacation to help contain spread of the epidemic soon."

"We now need unity more than anything else, and we have to respect what is being said by officials and physicians," said Ahangarian.

Wushu world athlete of the year 2019 and gold medalist at the Jakarta Asian Games added: "I have to thank the physicians and nurses who work round the clock and put their life at high risk.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 998 of them have succumbed to death.

