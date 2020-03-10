WHO: Iran, well-prepared to contain COVID-19

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting Iranian medical society camps, Brennan expressed certainty that the epidemic will be contained.

He added that the most important factor in controlling infectious diseases especially coronavirus is strong cooperation between people and the related organizations which are fortunately strongly operating in Iran.

Iran is enjoys considerable power and capability in controlling any kind of disease especially infectious ones, he said, adding that Iran has proved its power in management of crises and disasters.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 2,394 people out of a total of 7,161 infected by the coronavirus have recovered and were discharged from hospitals,

Some 237 people have unfortunately succumbed to death.

