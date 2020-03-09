Chinese kid donates her penny bank money to Iran

Iran's Consul General Ramazan Parvaz said the Chinese girl bought a gift from her penny bank money and donated it to Iranian children.

The girl said because she had earlier traveled to Iran, she wanted to appreciate Iranians’ hospitality.

Another Chinese kid also gave his painting of a scene of fighting against coronavirus to Iranian Embassy.

The kid told Iranians to resist to the epidemic strongly.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we know feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that Chinese people aid will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

