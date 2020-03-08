Chinese people sympathize with Iranians in fighting COVID-19

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for gathering Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will has impressed us and we know feel a heavy responsibility toward them.

It added that Chinese people aid will be spent for preventing coronavirus outbreak.

After three days that Iran embassy in China removed he account number, many Chinese citizens still call for sending their contributions.

Earlier Chinese entrepreneur, industrialist and chief executive of Alibaba Group Jack Ma has announced the donation of one million masks to Iran.

Releasing images of several children hospitalized for coronavirus infection, he referred to the thousands of miles between China and Iran but said the huge distance could not keep the two nations apart.

Referring to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, he wrote that in recent days we have made many efforts to collect one million masks although the distance is very long and the transportation is difficult, we will do our best to send them to Tehran as soon as possible.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 2,134 people out of a total of 6566 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 194 have unfortunately succumbed to it.

Jahanpour said that 734 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 49 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

