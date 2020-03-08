Official: Iran Health Ministry launches COVID-19 nat’l research committee

The first session of the COVID19 Committee will be held in the presence of 18 researchers at academic and national levels on Monday.

The Ministry of Health's Research and Technology Department will allocate 5b rial budget for supporting research on coronavirus.

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 145 in the country.

He went on to say that 5,823 people have been affected by the virus so far.

He pointed out that 1,669 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

