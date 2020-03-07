Chinese Friendship group gives advice on fighting COVID-19

President Li Xiaolin wrote in her letter to Ahad Mohammadi that a viral epidemic knows no boundaries and that she wants to share China’s experience in fighting the virus with Iran to help it prevent, control, and fight the disease.

She said that the government official should prioritize people’s safety and health in all levels, adding that everyone should try to follow the rational instructions of the World Health Organization and not be intimidated. Bravery and self-confidence are central to fight the disease.

Mrs Li said that serious measures should be taken to fight COVID-19, which should be based on four steps: Early diagnosis, early reporting, early quarantine, and early treatment.

She added that solidarity is another factor that can be effective in fighting the virus.

Li said that the fight with the virus in China showed that it can be prevented, controlled, and cured and that Iran can also defeat the virus.

