Mohsen Setorgi told IRNA that Hadipour gained 38.337 points in the latest ranking of World Karate Federation to maintain its fifth spot among top world karate players in -58 weight class.

Hadipour has secured a quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He was one of the Iranian four-member team that had participated in the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow, and managed to get an Olympics quota by reaching the semifinals.

