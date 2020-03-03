Senior Iranian cleric condemns religious discrimination against Indian Muslims

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that unfortunately, news coming from India and religious discrimination against Muslims after US president's visit to the country is worrisome.

"Attacking the Muslims, killing them, forcing them out of home torments heart of any free people. Unfortunately, all the catastrophes take place at a time when the international community which is claiming to be advocating human rights is watching in silence and this reveals their human rights claims are false," the Ayatollah said.

"I condemn such behaviors towards Indian Muslims and stress the need for the country's officials to reconsider their means," he said, noting that all the free people and international circles pressure India to prevent a human catastrophe in India.

Based on the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act, all nationals from other countries can attain citizenship except Muslims.

By smoothing the path for all non-Muslim immigrants from adjoining countries to attain citizenship, the law paves the way for Muslims to be unfairly disadvantaged when seeking to immigrate to India.

