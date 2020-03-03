Tehran firefighters to help counter spread of coronavirus

Gholam-Hossein Mohammadi said on Tuesday evening that the mayor of Tehran, Pirouz Hanachi, have issued the order for the fire fighter to partake in the process.

Mohammadi All the crowded centers, chain stores, sunway stations, bus stops, workers’ centers, toilets, and benches are to be decontaminated.

Saying that the fire fighters will work in groups of six, he added that as a routine procedure, every Friday the stations equipment is cleaned and decontaminated and since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the city, they have shortened the intervals to a few days.

Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,336 and 77 people have died and 435 others have recovered.

Raisi said on Tuesday about the latest figures for the coronavirus infected people in the country that there are 835 new cases of coronavirus infected in the country, of which 11 have died.

