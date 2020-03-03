Five US festivals to screen Iran’s ‘Exam’

After being screened in Sundance Film Festival and receiving an award at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, now Iranian short film is supposed to be screened in the 49th annual New Directors/New Films of The Museum of Modern Art, the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival, the 43rd Portland International Film Festival, Women's Eyes International Film Festival, Brattleboro Film Festival and Annapolis Film Festival.

Sadaf Asgari, Masih Kazemi, Hadis Miramini as well as Elaheh Afshari are the cast members of the movie.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish