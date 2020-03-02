Iran, France sign agreement to cooperate in fighting coronavirus

Bahram Qasemi said that in the crisis center of France, he had given a report of what Iran has done to curb the virus.

He added that the fight against coronavirus should be all-out and multi-faceted.

Britain, Germany, and France have offered a 5-million-euro ($5.6 million) package to Iran to help fight coronavirus in the country, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Monday.

The so-called E3 group would provide support through the World Health Organization (WHO) or other UN agencies, it said in a statement.

The group was also sending medical material to Iran on Monday, including equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves, the statement said.

Hamid Baeedijnejad, Iran's ambassador to London, also said in a message on Twitter earlier that simultaneous with the efforts of the Iranian engineers and technologists to meet domestic needs, coordination with British authorities to buy some urgent medical items to combat Coronavirus is underway in the UK market.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Monday that the cases of coronavirus infection reached 1,501 and its death toll mounted to 66 in the country.

9417**1424

Follow us Twitter @IrnaEnglish

·