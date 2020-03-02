Coronavirus death toll mounts to 66 in Iran

Ali-Reza Raeesi said that 523 new infection cases have been identified since Sunday, 12 of whom have passed away.

Raeesi said that 291 people have recovered from the virus in Iran, adding that the provinces bearing the most cases are Tehran, Qom and Gilan.

Raeesi said that from the beginning of the outbreak of the virus, about 7,280 people have refered to medical centers, 4,312 have been tested, and 1,501 cases have been found.

He said that 22 laboratories are now doing the tests; Pasteur Institute of Iran, alone, does 1,200 coronavirus tests a day.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish