Iran's documentary to be screened at UN

Fathullah Amiri said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday on the occasion of World Wildlife Day in cooperation with the Secretariat of the International Convention on Species Endangered Species of Commerce (CITES) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival, wildlife and environmental-themed films are to be screened.

The films, selected for environmental festivals, are being screened at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the occasion of March 3, World Wildlife Day.

Amiri noted that in addition to UN staff, prominent figures such as environmental and wildlife scientists, documentaries, filmmakers, television networks and publications are active in the field of wildlife.

He added that featured and influential documentaries from around the world are featured in this special program, which "Extinction Vortex" is being screened as the sole representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran alongside the world's top works.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish