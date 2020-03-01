Two Iranian animations to be screened at Canterbury Anifest

“The Dog that was Ill” directed by Parvin Tajveed regards a dog that is sick due to overeating. and when the vets pump out what it had eaten, it eats them all again.

“The Cycling Wind” directed by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi is a story of a young wind that owns a bicycle, so it can blow faster when riding it. It is the only wind that has a bike, which lets it do whatever he wishes. “The Cycling Wind” short animation is to be screened at Spain’s International Animation Film Festival (ANIMAC) February 27-March 1 in Barcelona.

The Canterbury Anifest is to be held during February 29-March 1.

The two animations have already won prizes in the 32nd version of children and teenagers’ festival in Isfahan and the 11th Animation Festival in Tehran.

