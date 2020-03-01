Mar 1, 2020, 1:40 PM
Two Iranian animations to be screened at Canterbury Anifest

Tehran, March 1, IRNA – “The Dog that was iIl” and “The Cycling Wind” made by the the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults are to be screened at the Canterbury Anifest.

“The Dog that was Ill” directed by Parvin Tajveed regards a dog that is sick due to overeating. and when the vets pump out what it had eaten, it eats them all again.

“The Cycling Wind” directed by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi is a story of a young wind that owns a bicycle, so it can blow faster when riding it. It is the only wind that has a bike, which lets it do whatever he wishes. “The Cycling Wind” short animation is to be screened at Spain’s International Animation Film Festival (ANIMAC) February 27-March 1 in Barcelona.

The Canterbury Anifest is to be held during February 29-March 1.

The two animations have already won prizes in the 32nd version of children and teenagers’ festival in Isfahan and the 11th Animation Festival in Tehran.

