“Khatemeh” documentary to vie in US festival

AmDoc will be held in The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs), held annually in Palm Springs, California, March 27-31.

The movie is about an Afghan teenage girl who lives in Shiraz, Iran, and reluctantly gets married to her late sister’s husband under the pressure of her family.

A film by Hadi & Mehdi Zarei, the documentary gas already been displayed in Leipzig, Florence, Prague, and Cinema Verite.

MovieMaker Magazine has selected 'Khatemeh' as one of the best 50 documentaries of the world.

France’s RAFT Film is the international distributor of the movie.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish