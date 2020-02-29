Iran’s “The Cycling Wind” to be screened at Spanish animation festival

According to the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, “The Cycling Wind”, made by Nazanin Sobhan-Sarbandi, is to take part in the festival February 27-March 1 in Barcelona.

The animation is to be shown in a 65-minute compilation alongside works from Switzerland, France, Germany, and Argentina from the audience of 3 of age or.

The Cycling Wind is a story of a young wind that owns a bicycle, so it can blow faster when riding it. It is the only wind that has a bike, which lets it do whatever he wishes.

It was made by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults and was already shown in Virginia Bike Festival, France’s Magic Festival, and Cartoon Club festival in Italy.

