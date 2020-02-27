Supreme Leader thanks Health Minister, medical staff for bravely fighting coronavirus

Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in the message that the efforts of the medical staff of the country is “invaluable” and will definitely be granted with blessings by God.

Coronavirus has infected 141 and killed 22 people in Iran so far. 54 people have recovered from the disease.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education center, and cancelled all the public gatherings, like concerts and sport events, to help curb the disease.

