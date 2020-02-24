Iran, Turkey FMs discuss coronavirus on phone

They also stressed the need for maintaining transactions while observing all sanitary and preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fakhruddin Koja said on Monday that Turkey will stand by Iran and will provide all facilities in fighting coronavirus.

Referring to the closure of the borders of Turkish Railways and Airways with Iran, he added that following outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran, Turkey has decided to temporarily block its borders.

