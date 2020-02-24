FM spox: Closure of borders temporary

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a state of emergency in some parts of the world, he said, adding that taking steps to fight the virus must be taken collectively.

The outbreak of coronavirus should not hinder public relations, exports as well as imports among countries, Mousavi underlined.

Iranian Foreign Ministry has commenced consultations with senior officials of neighboring states to ensure that no suspicious items would cross the border, he underscored.

Mousavi stated that the closure will not be permanent, noting that the act is precautionary as other states have done so.

He went on to say that Iran is also considering reducing the issue of visas for foreigners.

