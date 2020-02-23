Zarif hails JCPOA talks with Austrian, Dutch counterparts

"Over the last 2 days in Tehran, good meetings with Dutch FM @ministerBlok and Austrian FM #Schallenberg," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Emphasized importance of preserving the #JCPOA through action—living up to commitments made—on the part of the #EU," he added.

Zarif and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg discussed the most important regional and international issues during the second round of talks which was held in Tehran on Sunday.

In the first round of talks which was held in the morning the two sides welcomed expansion of allout relations and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok and Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday held the first round of talks in Tehran.

Blok is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for consultations to help de-escalate in the Middle East.

