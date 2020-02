Before the session of the city council, Pirouz Hanachi said that the sanitizing campaign of the city will continue to the end of the coronavirus threat.

He also said that Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of Distinct 13 of Tehran, has undergone the coronavirus examinations four times, three of which have been positive. But he feels better now.

28 people have been infected by the virus in Iran, five of whom have died.

