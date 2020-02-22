Iran, Netherlands discuss regional, int'l issues

During the meeting which was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday, both sides conferred on Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

They also discussed assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, issues in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria,

Earlier in a statement Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands had announced that "in light of the continuous European support for the agreement and the ongoing efforts to implement the economic part of it and to facilitate legitimate trade between Europe and Iran, we are now in the process of becoming shareholders of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) subject to completion of national procedures".

The recent Ukrainian passenger plane incident in Iran was another topic reviewed by both sides.

Blok's trip to Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are being held aiming at holding bilateral consultations.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Isfahan, Blok said Dutch people have solidarity and good relations with Iranians.

The Netherlands considers social issues in increasing investment with any country, Blok said while expressing hope for reducing tensions.

He went on to say that Iran and the Netherlands enjoy the interaction in industry, water cycling fields.

They can also develop ties in the agricultural field, Blok reiterated.

He referred to his upcoming meetings with the Iranian foreign minister and president which will be held in line with improving relations.

