Dutch FM hails Iran-Netherland solidarity

Despite the fact that the relations between Iranian and Dutch people are affected by international policies, the two countries can boost relations in economic, production and tourism fields, he said in a meeting with Isfahan governor.

The Netherlands considers social issues in increasing investment with any country, he said while expressing hope for reducing tensions, Blok added.

He went on to say that Iran and the Netherlands enjoy the interaction in industry, water cycling fields.

They can also develop ties in the agricultural field, Blok reiterated.

He referred to his upcoming meetings with Iranian foreign minister and president which will be held in line with improving relations.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited The Hague three months ago to attend the third round of political talks between Iran and the Netherlands.

In his visit to The Hague, Araqchi met with his Dutch counterpart and Blok.

Iran and the Netherlands usually hold political talks every six months in the capital of one of the two countries.

